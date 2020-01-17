More from Star Tribune
Approval of MOA water park delayed by dispute over payments to mall
Various entities must determine ground rent, fees in unprecedented funding deal
Duluth
Hearing zeroes in on agency's data-wipe of PolyMet evidence
Court documents say state agency wiped two regulators' computers clean.
National
Lawmakers poised to adopt restrictions on firefighting foam
Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to pass a bill that would impose new restrictions on the use of firefighting foam containing chemicals known as PFAS to reduce soil and water contamination.
Local
Republicans kick off fight over Minnesota gun laws in Hibbing
The GOP bills taking shape just weeks before the Legislature convenes stand in sharp contrast to existing DFL plans to expand criminal background checks and institute "red flag" laws.
Duluth
Duluth's 'Can of Worms' interchange is $100M over budget before work begins
If state funding doesn't come through, the project will be scaled back.