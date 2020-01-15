More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Workers put final touches on Ice Castles, opening Friday in New Brighton
Popular massive display made of icicles fused with water spray is ready to be unveiled.
Local
All of Minnesota plunges below zero; Twin Cities poised for heavy snow, gusty winds
Latest metro forecast calls for 6 to 10 inches of snow come Friday and Saturday.
Duluth
PolyMet objects to cameras and recording at permit hearing, fearing 'viral media moments'
The Star Tribune will challenge PolyMet's petition, Senior Managing Editor Suki Dardarian said.
National
Republicans to consider more dollars for high-cap well study
Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are poised to consider whether to release more money to continue a study on high-capacity wells' impact on central Wisconsin groundwater.
Local
26 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case
Twenty-six people are accused in a large-scale drug operation that sent hundreds of pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Wisconsin, according to a federal complaint.