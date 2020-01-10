More from Star Tribune
West Metro Mass. professor fired after suggesting Iran should add Mall of America to cultural targets
New federal rules could put Minnesota's booming hemp industry 'in jeopardy,' ag officials warn
The rules would spread the state department thin and punish farmers for small errors.
As cost of fixing Lakewalk swells, Duluth asking state for $13.5M
City officials want to make the bonding request Duluth's top legislative priority in 2020 following three consecutive years of severe storms that battered beaches and the popular Lakewalk trai.
Two charged with murder in Duluth fentanyl overdose death
The victim leaves behind a 3-year-old son who had lost his father to an overdose the week before.
Walz seeks $300M to upgrade water systems across Minnesota
His goal is to help cities, particularly smaller communities in greater Minnesota, with costly upgrades to water systems needed to remove pollutants without causing soaring utility bills.
Mass. professor fired after suggesting Iran should add Mall of America to cultural targets
A faculty member was ousted from his job earlier this week for posting on Facebook and urging Iran to tweet potential targets to bomb in the United States.