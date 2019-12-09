More from Star Tribune
After the snow stops falling, temperature will keep dropping
Bitter cold will accompany the storm with the first below zero readings of the season.
East Metro
Defense: Deputy charged with manslaughter said suicidal man aimed gun at him, others
The deputy is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man kneeling with a gun at his head in a Lake Elmo intersection.
Local
Minnesota schools grapple with school safety concerns, parental angst
News of school shootings elsewhere prompts parental questions about school emergency plans.
Local
Citing protected speech, Minn. court overturns telephone harassment conviction
Ruling follows Supreme Court decision voiding cyberbullying conviction
Duluth
Duluth getting its first medical marijuana dispensary
A location could be open 'sometime in 2020.'