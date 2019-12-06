More from Star Tribune
Mayor Frey wants Mpls. to hire, train new class of police cadets
The mayor had proposed hiring 14 officers for specific roles, but now wants a full class of cadets.
Cause of Guard helicopter crash that killed 3 under investigation
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the deaths of the crew members, which came during a maintenance test flight. The copter took off from St. Cloud and went down in a tree-lined farm field near Cold Spring. "My heart breaks for the families," Walz said.
Duluth man sentenced to 6 1/2 years in fatal hit-run
A Duluth man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Stanley Brown was sentenced on Thursday for the death of an Esko man, Peter Seppanen. He was riding his motorcycle in Duluth last May when he was struck and killed. Stanley originally pleaded not guilty but later pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.
Charges considered in apparent overdose death of 10-year-old
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is reviewing possible charges in the apparent overdose death of a 10-year-old girl in Minneapolis.
Audit faults oversight of state-owned residential properties
Wisconsin hasn't properly tracked all state-owned residential properties that are leased to state employees such as park rangers and University of Wisconsin faculty, an audit released Friday found.