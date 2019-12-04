More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Former Bethel football player charged with raping 3 fellow students
Two of his victims were assaulted after passing out at house parties, according to the charges.
Minneapolis
Twins will extend Target Field netting again for 2020 season
The aim of the netting is to protect fans from balls batted or thrown into the seating area.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 killing, dismembering of estranged girlfriend
Joshua Dow was set to be released from prison in February for a related offense.
National
ACLU sues St. Paul, saying police refused to provide data
The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the city of St. Paul on Wednesday, saying the police department has improperly withheld public data about its policing activities in the community.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis attorney launches primary bid against Rep. Ilhan Omar
Antone Melton-Meaux wants to challenge the freshman congresswoman in the DFL primary next year