Minneapolis
Two children, parents dead in apparent triple murder-suicide
A neighbor heard the two boys screaming and saw them running out the front door of the home, coats on and backpacks in hand. "I thought it was a game. … All of a sudden, the gunshots started ringing out," he said.
Duluth
Travel advisory lifted as Duluth copes with nearly 22 inches of snow
The city lifted its travel advisory and said Park Point in the harbor was open again to visitors. On the North Shore, a popular rock formation near Tettegouche State Park was destroyed.
Duluth
Catholic bishop for Duluth diocese suffers fatal cardiac arrest
Death comes six weeks after a judge OK'd settlement between diocese, clergy abuse victims.
Minneapolis
CP takes rail yard off market, catching Mpls. officials by surprise
Officials, neighbors worry about unsightly stacks of shipping containers, traffic.
Local
Woman found with dead husband in stranded vehicle has died
An elderly woman found with her dead husband in their stranded vehicle in Dane County has died.