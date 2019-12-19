More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Carver, Dakota and Scott county boards approve 2020 budgets, tax levy increases
Tax levy hikes range from 2.8% to 4.9%.
Local
Hit-run driver in jail after fleeing officers through two central Minnesota counties
A Litchfield officer fired at the fleeing vehicle
Variety
HealthPartners reveals parents' top baby names for 2019 in Twin Cities
More traditional names have strong appeal, the hospital group found this year.
Duluth
Brainerd man pleads not guilty to illegally killing bear on reservation
Brett Stimac sawed off the animal's head, paws and 71 pounds of meat, charges said.
Variety
3 students arrested, suspected of making school threat
Three students have been arrested on suspicion of making a threat to Marshfield High School.