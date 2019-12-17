More from Star Tribune
Minnesota pediatrician, equity advocate named as medical director for Medicaid
Dr. Nathan Chomilo practices at Park Nicollet, helped found Minnesota Doctors for Health Equity.
National
GOP to reject proposed Wisconsin state troopers pay raise
Republicans plan to reject a contract that would give most Wisconsin state troopers a 2% pay increase because it would also increase starting salaries by more than 20%, a move advocates for the raises decried Tuesday as a slight to law enforcement.
National
Wisconsin students find recording devices in Minnesota hotel
A Wisconsin school district has put a staff member on leave after some high school students found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.
Local
11-year-old University of Minnesota physics student is still a kid at heart
U student may love theoretical physics, but he's still a kid at heart
Duluth
Duluth City Council approves conversion therapy ban
The ordinance makes Duluth the second Minnesota city to prohibit the practice.