Minneapolis
Minnesota BCA begins reconstructing fatal Minneapolis police shooting as details emerge
The identities of the man who was killed and the officers involved hadn't been released.
Duluth
Duluth City Council approves conversion therapy ban
The ordinance makes Duluth the second Minnesota city to prohibit the practice.
Duluth
Minn. board sets up pardon in case that sparked 1920 lynching
The move could mark the first posthumous pardon in state history, related to a case that sparked the deaths of three men in Duluth.
East Metro
Minnesota attorney general's suit accuses former Ramsey County commissioner of mismanaging charity's funds
The lawsuit accuses Blake Huffman of "abandoning" the charit, Journey Home Minnesota, and "exposing its charitable assets to waste and impairment."
Local
Minnesota DHS official served on nonprofit's board while approving payments
The episode appears to violate Minnesota state ethics policies, and the legislative auditor is reviewing the case for potential conflict of interest.