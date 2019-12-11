More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis plans largest property tax levy hike in a decade
Affordable housing and a full police cadet class are among the highlights of the city's $1.6 billion budget for 2020. Approval is expected tonight.
West Metro
Academic, author, artist ID'd as woman run over, killed in Warehouse District
The 81-year-old Maple Grove woman was in an unmarked crosswalk with her husband at the time they were struck, police said.
St. Paul
St. Paul city budget features $9 million tax bump for road repairs, after-school programs, public safety
The council will likely sign off Wednesday on a property tax levy increase under 6%.
Minneapolis
Teens arrested, charged in violent assaults on Twin Cities light-rail trains
Metro Transit police used surveillance video to track down the suspects, who could be charged as adults.
Minneapolis
Mastermind in massive Minneapolis meth ring gets 22 years in prison
More than $7 million in illicit drugs seized; 12 others snared by investigators.