Minnesota craft distillers prepare for worst as federal tax relief expires
Small distilleries may have to cut staff, raise their prices or close altogether, representatives say.
National
Minnesota on track to meet deadlines for replacing MNLARS
Minnesota is on track to meet the project implementation deadlines for replacing the state's troubled driver and vehicle registration system known as MNLARS, the Office of the Legislative Auditor reported Tuesday.
Movies
Disney coming to Minnesota this week in search of kids to play 'precocious' 8-year-olds
The casting call will be at the Mall of America, and there is no experience necessary.
National
Pay raises for Wisconsin state workers up for approval
Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees are scheduled to be voted on next week by a special legislative committee.
West Metro
ID'd: Driver killed in Plymouth by motorist who crossed into oncoming traffic
The collision of pickup trucks occurred after dark last week.