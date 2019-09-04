More from Star Tribune
National
Longtime Wisconsin Rep. Sensenbrenner won't seek re-election
Longtime Wisconsin Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner says he won't seek re-election.
East Metro
State Supreme Court ruling limits criticism of public high school coaches
The former Woodbury girls' basketball coach claimed that parents had defamed him. The high court ruling reinstates his lawsuit.
Local
Minn. woman identified after she was killed by bear on Rainy Lake
The woman, staying on a remote island in Ontario, went to check on her barking dogs when she was attacked.
Local
New DHS leader promises to 'rebuild trust' at agency
Jodi Harpstead told a Minnesota Senate panel Wednesday that her priority is restoring credibility in a sprawling social service agency that has been hit with a revelations of poor financial controls and a chaotic leadership shuffle.