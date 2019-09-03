More from Star Tribune
Black bear kills woman on remote Rainy Lake island in Ontario
Minnesota bear experts say that black bear attacks are rare -- and fatal attacks even more so.
St. Paul
St. Paul police hunt for suspects in 'brazen,' 'lawless' shooting outside State Fair
The victims suffered noncritical injuries.
West Metro
Family of boy thrown over MOA railing says he is home; attacker appeals conviction
The Woodbury boy, Landen, completed inpatient rehabilitation and is now home, the family said.
Local
How Minnesotans can help those affected by Hurricane Dorian
Minnesota groups also are mobilizing to get aid in the hands of those hurting because of the massive storm.
Local
Dick Wilson, who wrote the 'We're Gonna Win, Twins' song, dies at 83
He was known in Twin Cities advertising circles as the "King of Jingles" from his work from the 1950s to 1980s.