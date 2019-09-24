More from Star Tribune
Minnesota GOP legislator touts $25 insulin at Walmart; diabetics say it has drawbacks
A Lake Crystal Republican's Facebook video about the over-the-counter product has raised concern ahead of this week's hearings on whether the state should help cover skyrocketing insulin costs.
Local
Craig, Phillips seek probe over Trump Ukraine allegations
Two Twin Cities suburban House members joined a growing group of moderate Democrats on Monday voicing support for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Duluth
Duluth authorities address synagogue fire
"At this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference on Sunday, Sept. 15.
National
'Way too extreme': Some Democrats warn against moving left
The Democrats of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, crowded onto the steps of a local courthouse, dozens of union men protesting a looming power plant closure that would put their livelihoods at risk.
Local
Can Iowa-style sports betting pay off for Minnesota?
Legislators travel to Iowa casino to gather facts (and check out the action) following state's newly passed law.