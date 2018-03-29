More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rodney on his Twins debut: 'I felt good'
The Twins' new closer wasn't presented with a typical modern save situation on Thursday, but with something more old-fashioned, and significantly more difficult: a crisis.
Wild
Bergeron has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Lightning 4-2
Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists and the Boston Bruins took over first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
Twins
Giants edge Kershaw, Dodgers 1-0 on opening day
Joe Panik homered off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Thursday, dealing the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner his first loss in his franchise-record eighth consecutive opening day start.
Wolves
The day after: Teammates, foes marvel at Towns' record 56 points
The Wolves' record-setting star strives to be versatile and to "make the right play."
Wolves
Wolves-Dallas game preview
The Mavericks' winning "streak" ended at one game with Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles.
