A woman seen speeding through a stop sign told officers they shouldn't arrest her because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl," police said. Her eyes glassy and bloodshot, Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a Breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at 0.18 percent, according to police in Bluffton, South Carolina.

