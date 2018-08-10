More from Star Tribune
Business
Railroad acknowledges Iowa derailment was flood related
BNSF Railway has acknowledged flooding played a role in a derailment that loosed thousands of gallons of oil into northwest Iowa floodwaters.
Nation
Firefighters battle to curb wildfire before winds return
More than a thousand firefighters battled to keep a raging Southern California forest fire from reaching foothill neighborhoods Friday before the expected return of blustery winds that drove the flames to new ferocity a day earlier.
National
Latest: Fire evacuee in California grabbed passport, clothes
The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
Variety
Facebook fight between 'keyboard gangsters' ends in shooting
It started on Facebook, as many political arguments do these days.
National
Missouri House primary winner criticized for bigoted remarks
The winner of a GOP primary for a northwest Missouri House seat announced on a radio show that "Hitler was right" and has promoted conspiracies about Jewish "cabals" that torture children.
