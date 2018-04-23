More from Star Tribune
World
Canada police say driver that hit pedestrians in custody
A van apparently jumped a curb Monday in a busy intersection in Toronto and struck eight to 10 people and fled the scene before it was found and the driver was taken into custody, Canadian police said.
World
Remnants of Mexico migrant caravan closer to US border
The remnants of a caravan of Central American migrants protested in northern Mexico on Monday, even as once again they drew angry tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump.
World
Armenia's leader quits amid protests, saying 'I was wrong'
Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, resigned Monday as prime minister after thousands of people poured into the streets to protest his political maneuvering to cling to power in this former Soviet republic.
World
Cyprus regains rare Orthodox Christian mosaic stolen in 70s
The head of Cyprus' Orthodox Christian Church says a rare 6th century mosaic depicting St. Andrew that was taken from a looted church in the country's breakaway north has been returned after four decades.
World
Director Oliver Stone in Iran for movie festival
American movie director Oliver Stone was Iran on Monday attending an international film festival.
