The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 5:01 a.m. CDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.

The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 5:01 a.m. CDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.