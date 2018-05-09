More from Star Tribune
Wild
Ovechkin, Trotz are in new territory with Caps in East final
The smiling side of a handshake line at the end of the second round was a brand-new experience for Alex Ovechkin and Barry Trotz.
Wolves
Former Wolves coach Casey voted NBA coach of the year by peers
The Toronto Raptors' Dwane Casey was the NBA's best coach this season, according to his fellow NBA coaches.
Golf
McIlroy still searching for the secret to Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy didn't break par until his fourth time at The Players Championship.
Lynx
Second-year Lynx Fagbenle, Jones hope to play bigger roles
Both players are coming off confidence-boosting stints in Europe, and hoping they'll get more minutes during the 2018 season, which begins May 20.
Twins
Carrasco fans 14, goes distance as Indians down Brewers 6-2
Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game, Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.
