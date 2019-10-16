More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Man, 27, found stabbed to death in street near Dinkytown
He was found in a residential area of the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.
Minneapolis
Disability rights advocate sues Minneapolis, rental scooter firms over blocked sidewalks
Noah McCourt said the deluge of scooters violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
North Metro
Minnesota boy, 6, found safe in dark cornfield after search
A 6-year-old Minnesota boy who had been missing for hours was found safe early Wednesday after a volunteer used a drone with a thermal camera to help find the child in a dark cornfield more than a mile from his home.
Duluth
Former UMD coaches appeal dismissal of federal discrimination case
The former coaches claimed discrimination because of sexual orientation.
Local
Smooth start for security lines at MSP Airport for MEA weekend
Issues with long lines didn't flare up Wednesday morning at Terminal 1.