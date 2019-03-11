More from Star Tribune
Police: Trooper is stabbed, fatally shoots man in struggle
Maryland State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man who stabbed him during a struggle Monday.
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend
Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.
Gillibrand stands by handling of aide's sex misconduct claim
Democratic presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand is standing by her Senate office's response to a former staffer who resigned over the handling of her sexual harassment claims.
Underground line could carry Iowa wind power to Chicago
A proposed underground transmission line would carry electricity generated mostly by wind turbines in Iowa to the Chicago area.
The Latest: Police: Wounded trooper released from hospital
The Latest on a fatal shooting involving a stabbed trooper (all times local):