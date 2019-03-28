More from Star Tribune
Anderson: Tapping into an early spring rite with an almost cultish following
However tangled our plan, the old syrup-making ways still resonate.
Variety
$768M Powerball winner bought ticket in Milwaukee suburb
A single ticket that matched all six Powerball numbers to win the estimated $768.4 million jackpot — the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history — was sold in a Milwaukee suburb, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Thursday.
Local
Repeal of Minnesota's 'marital rape exception' headed for final vote
Officials estimate repeal could result in seven new convictions each year.
Minneapolis
Ex-politician brutally attacked at MOA urges judge to erase his attacker's record
A prosecutor opposes expunging the criminal record of a 22-year-old Minneapolis woman who severely beat Andrew in 2013 at the Mall of America.
Variety
Protests prompt Beloit College to cancel Erik Prince lecture
A liberal arts college in southern Wisconsin canceled a lecture by former Blackwater head Erik Prince after protesters disrupted the planned talk.