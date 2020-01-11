More from Star Tribune
In tiny town, immigration detainees outnumber residents
Maria Campos sits in the backseat of a car with her grandchildren, her eyes welling with tears as the immigration center comes into view.
AP visits immigration courts across US, finds nonstop chaos
In a locked, guarded courtroom in a compound surrounded by razor wire, Immigration Judge Jerome Rothschild waits -- and stalls.
Trial date set for woman in false abduction case
A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall.
Republicans to consider more dollars for high-cap well study
Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are poised to consider whether to release more money to continue a study on high-capacity wells' impact on central Wisconsin groundwater.
US stock indexes rally following solid retail sales report
Stocks rallied on Wall Street in early trading as a solid retail sales report injected more optimism into markets following the signing of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China.