World
Al-Qaida in Yemen denies AP report on secret deals with UAE
Yemen's al-Qaida branch has denied an Associated Press report saying it struck secret deals over territories it controls with the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in the country.
World
Palestinians say 2 killed by Israel fire at Gaza border
Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and another 60 injured at a protest along the Gaza border amid ongoing Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire, Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday.
World
Saudi Arabia says it's given $100 million to northeast Syria
Saudi Arabia said early on Friday that it has contributed $100 million to northeast Syria for "stabilization projects" in areas once held by the Islamic State group and now controlled by U.S.-backed forces.
World
'Most ancient' solid cheese found in dug up Egyptian jar
For thousands of years beneath Egypt's desert sands a solidified whitish substance sat in a broken jar. Scientists now say it's "probably the most ancient archaeological solid residue of cheese ever found."
World
Strong, deep earthquake shakes area off Indonesia
A strong earthquake located far below the Earth's surface shook an area in Indonesia's Flores Sea late Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings.
