More From Local
National
Officials: Wisconsin coroner's sexual assault probe near end
Eastern Wisconsin officials say they're close to ending an investigation into a coroner accused of sexually harassing multiple women, leaving the state for months while still collecting paychecks and retaliating against whistleblowers.
Local
Guard charged in Minnesota Marine's accidental shooting death in D.C.
A Marine security guard is accused of taking out his pistol and "pulling the trigger in jest" in the killing of a fellow Marine.
Celebrities
Wisconsin receiver testifies in trial of former teammate
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis says at the trial of his former teammate Quintez Cephus that one of the women who accused Cephus of raping her had flirted with him shortly after meeting him for the first time.
Local
Kids caught defacing rock at Minneopa State Park get a lecture
The carvings were cleared away the next morning.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on school door
It's not clear how long the graffiti, which include a swastika and a threatening message that used an ethnic slur, were at Lake Harriet Upper School.