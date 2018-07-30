More from Star Tribune
Court: Mud buggy race operators weren't negligent in crash
A jury properly determined that the operators of an Eau Claire mud buggy race weren't negligent in a wild crash that cost a spectator part of his leg, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Central Minnesota police chaplain charged after sex allegation from church member
Authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a woman who was receiving his "religious and spiritual guidance."
Twins end suspension of Papa John's pizza sales at ballpark
The team had suspended the business relationship in wake of pizza chain founder using racial slur.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed makes first visit to Minnesota
He pledged peace and asked for help from his nation's scattered people
Broader DWI law among new stautes taking effect Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, Minnesota residents who get a DWI while driving a car won't be able to drive an ATV or snowmobile with impunity any more.
