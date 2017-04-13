More from Star Tribune
The Latest: 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local):
Toys R Us closing stirs up memories, a little guilt
You could argue I had already grown out of Toys R Us by the time I first set foot in one.It was 1991. I was…
Parents: Georgia boy struck by tree branch in 2012 has died
The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.
Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
Congress reacted Thursday to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain…
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean
Loyola-Chicago's biggest fan is the team chaplain who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.
