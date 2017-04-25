More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Access Vikings: Dissecting the signing of Cousins
After a crushing loss in the NFC title game in Philadelphia, the Vikings sent another prominent message they're aiming for the Super Bowl next season.
Vikings
With Cousins signed, Vikings commit to Super Bowl chase
The quarterback put pen to paper Thursday on a reported three-year, $84 million contract that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. "Now the work begins," he said.
Wild
Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
There are goals struck so well it can be hard to see the puck until it hits the net. And then there are those like the game-winner in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings.
Gophers
Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament
The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip Friday and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend. All the players come from the major conferences.
