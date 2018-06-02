More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
The Latest: Check it out, Croatia's checks back for final
The Latest on Thursday at the World Cup (all times local):
Sports
The Latest: Williams starts her 11th Wimbledon semifinal
The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
Vikings
New league not trying to replace college football
Phil Savage, the former NFL executive who has been a radio analyst for Alabama football for nine years, says the fledging Alliance of American Football…
Lynx
Danielle Robinson's three-pointless streak finally ends in fine fashion
That it took seven years for Danielle Robinson to hit a three-point shot overshadows what she's brought to the Lynx -- and what she could bring in the future.
Vikings
Randy the mentor? Moss is playing that role for Jameis Winston
Randy Moss has come a long way from his “I play when I want to play” playing days. These days he mentors when he wants to mentor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.