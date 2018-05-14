More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
3 Guatemalan indigenous leaders killed in separate incidents
Three Guatemalan indigenous leaders have been killed in separate incidents over the past week.
World
Chilean bishops open to resignations, reparation for abuse
Chile's Catholic bishops said Monday they were open to whatever Pope Francis proposes to overhaul the Chilean church, including the removal of bishops, reforms of seminaries and paying financial reparation to victims of a clergy sex abuse and cover-up scandal,.
World
UN health agency aims to wipe out trans fats worldwide
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out artery-clogging trans fats from the global food supply in the next five years.
World
Russian theater manager freed from jail after health outcry
A Russian theater manager accused of embezzlement was released from custody Monday following public outrage that he remained in detention despite acute health problems.
World
The Latest: White House blames Hamas for Gaza deaths
The Latest on the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and Palestinian protest (all times local):
