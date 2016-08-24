More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UK Labour chief: Don't rush judgment over ex-spy
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Indian singer convicted of trafficking jobseekers to America
A popular Indian pop singer has been convicted of human trafficking and cheating after a court found he pretended people were in his performance troupe so they could get jobs in North America.
World
Greek court again rejects Turkish servicemen's extradition
A Greek court on Friday rejected another request from Turkey for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.
World
Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive
A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.
World
Putin urges high voter turnout ahead of Russian election
President Vladimir Putin is urging Russians to cast ballots in Sunday's election, which he's certain to win.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.