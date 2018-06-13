More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Shooting suspect in standoff at Los Angeles supermarket
A man shot his grandmother and girlfriend Saturday and then led police on a car chase that ended when he crashed into a pole and ran inside a busy supermarket as bullets from officers shattered the front doors. He took hostages as scores of firefighters and police converged on the scene.
Nation
NY firefighters wash off buildings near steam-pipe explosion
New York firefighters have sprayed the facades of buildings along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan's Flatiron District area to wash off any asbestos from the steam-pipe explosion earlier this week.
Variety
Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' extended cut at Comic-Con
Ryan Reynolds has made a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to promote the release of a "Deadpool 2" extended cut.
National
Kavanaugh: Watergate tapes decision may have been wrong
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh suggested several years ago that the unanimous high court ruling in 1974 that forced President Richard Nixon to turn over the Watergate tapes, leading to the end of his presidency, may have been wrongly decided.
TV & Media
The Latest: Witness reports seeing gunman who fled to market
The Latest on an active police situation at a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.