More From Nation
Nation
Video: Black pastor calls officer 'cracker' after arrest
A video shows a black Detroit-area pastor calling a white police officer a "cracker" after he was handcuffed outside a church.
National
Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020
Faced with growing competition and threats from Russia and China, the White House on Thursday said it will create the U.S. Space Force as a sixth, separate military service by 2020.
National
Hog nuisance trials get new judge after 3 industry losses
The federal judge managing a series of North Carolina lawsuits accusing the world's largest pork company of creating nuisances for rural neighbors is being temporarily replaced.
Variety
Organic dairy farmers vow to compete in changing industry
Small family operated dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are going out of business as large confined animal operations with thousands of animals lined up in assembly-line fashion are expanding into the organic market.
Nation
School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule
Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts have found a 124-year-old time capsule.
