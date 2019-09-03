More from Star Tribune
Italy: 5-Stars' activists OK deal for coalition of rivals
Activists from Italy's populist 5-Star Movement voted overwhelmingly in an online ballot Tuesday to approve a deal for a governing coalition with the rival, mainstream Democrats that would thwart popular right-wing leader Matteo Salvini's quest for early elections.
World
The Latest: Florida gov. expresses relief over storm's path
The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):
World
Venezuela opposition OKs satellites to hunt guerrilla camps
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he has approved the use of satellites to hunt down guerrillas crossing into the country from neighboring Colombia.
World
UK's Johnson weakened by party defections over Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered key defections from his party Tuesday, losing a working majority in Parliament and weakening his position as he tried to prevent lawmakers from blocking his Brexit plans.
World
Mexico: Main suspect absolved in 2014 student disappearances
One of the main suspects in the 2014 disappearance of 43 teachers' college students in southern Mexico has been acquitted, a human rights attorney said Tuesday, as justice remains elusive for one of the darkest moments of the country's recent history.