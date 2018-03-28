More from Star Tribune
US Naval Academy: Plebe expelled for using racial slur
The United States Naval Academy says it has dismissed a white midshipman for using a racial slur for African-Americans in online communications with other midshipmen.
National
Judge: Card maker in Phil Ivey-Borgata flap liable for $27
A casino where pro poker champ Phil Ivey and a companion won nearly $10 million playing baccarat with flawed cards wanted the manufacturer to pay it that amount in damages, arguing the asymmetrical cards led to its large losses, but a federal court judge disagreed, ruling the cards were only one of several factors.
National
Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber
Emails released Wednesday between Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's staff and Uber executives shed new light on a cozy relationship between the first-term Republican and the company whose autonomous vehicle recently was involved in a fatal crash.
Variety
The Latest: Missing teen was subject of viral photo
The Latest on the search for three children who are missing after other family members were killed when their SUV plunged off a cliff in California (all times local):
Variety
New defendants added to NYC helicopter crash lawsuit
The family of one of the victims of a deadly New York City helicopter crash has added several new defendants to its lawsuit following the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report.
