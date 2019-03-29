More from Star Tribune
Lake Elmo to use 3M settlement money for new well
The city getting about $2 million toward the construction of replacement well.
Motorists ignored closed sign, then had to be rescued from western Minn. flood
The driver went around a barricade on County Road 55 in Lac qui Parle County on Thursday
Why can't Minnesotans figure out how to zipper merge?
Zipper merging is the law in Minnesota. Why can't Minnesotans zipper merge, and why do some motorists get all worked up when people do it? Curious Minnesota investigates.
Police investigate apparent homicide near Marquette
Police are investigating an apparent homicide near the Marquette University campus in downtown Milwaukee.
Wisconsin officials warn of predatory contractors
Wisconsin consumer protection officials are warning victims of recent flooding to be wary of predatory contractors.