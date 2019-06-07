More from Star Tribune
Local
U of Minnesota president pitches 2.5% tuition hike for next year
President Eric Kaler's proposed tuition hike would affect Minnesota undergraduates on the Twin Cities campus.
Local
The Latest: Lawyers disappointed for ex-cop sent to prison
The Latest on the sentencing of a Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder (all times local):
National
Capitol flag flap in Wisconsin over gay pride rainbow
Flying a gay pride rainbow flag over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time Friday drew backlash from conservative Republican lawmakers who said it was divisive, while Democrats hailed it as a sign of inclusivity.
East Metro
Suspect arrested, children safe in Cottage Grove abduction case
The search drew a heavy police presence with the FBI joining in while helicopters hovered over the area of 70th Street and Hardwood Avenue.
Local
Why won't anyone take the last piece of food?
Who hasn't seen the last doughnut at the office cut in half, then halved again and again, until only a sliver is sitting on the plate? Is it Minnesota Nice at play, basic courtesy or something else?