Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive
A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.
World
Putin urges high voter turnout ahead of Russian election
President Vladimir Putin is urging Russians to cast ballots in Sunday's election, which he's certain to win.
World
Russia's rebel mayor calls for presidential election boycott
The mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city cuts an odd figure in the country since most governors and mayors are either Kremlin nominees or hail from Kremlin-friendly parties.
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
World
The Latest: Syrian Kurds: Turkish attacks on Afrin kill 20
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
