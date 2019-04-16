More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Hundreds pray by Paris' Notre Dame for 2nd night
The Latest on the fire that swept through Paris' Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):
France's Macron wants fire-ravaged Notre Dame rebuilt within 5 years
The inferno that raged through Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 12 hours destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers, and a frantic rescue effort saved the monument's "most precious treasures," including the relic revered as Jesus' Crown of Thorns, officials said Tuesday.
Mexico releases spy agency's files on current president
Mexico released a trove of files from the country's old domestic intelligence agency Tuesday, and they showed the agency was once so paranoid it even spied on members of the former governing party.
AP interview: Palestinian PM accuses US of 'financial war'
The new Palestinian prime minister on Tuesday accused the United States of declaring "financial war" on his people and said an American peace plan purported to be in the works will be "born dead."
In Notre Dame fire, embers of unity for a fractured France
In Paris' heart, a charred and gaping hole. But also a rallying cry.