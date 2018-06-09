More from Star Tribune
Cops: Road rage suspect who shot driver had kids in car
Police in Philadelphia have released video of a road rage shooting in which a suspect with a woman and two young children in the car opens fire on another driver outside a mall.
Nation
Remains found in Texas believed to be those of 95 black forced laborers
Discovery in Texas opens window on slave history.
National
Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship have been indicted on multiple felonies following a year in which more than 40 sheriff's office employees were fired or quit.
Business
Oregon fire crushes hopes of wheat farmers during harvest
Farmers rushed to save their livelihoods as a wildfire roared through vast Oregon wheat fields Thursday and crushed their hopes at the peak of what was expected to be one of the most bountiful harvests in years.
National
Judge tosses terror case convictions, orders prisoner freed
A federal judge in Virginia called for the immediate release Thursday of a former Marine who was training with a Pakistani terrorist group shortly before the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.
