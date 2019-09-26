More from Star Tribune
Wild
As Wild roster cuts near, Belpedio and Mayhew make an impression
An injury to defenseman Greg Pateryn has opened the door, but time is running out to make an impression at training camp.
Gophers
Green relishing position changes with Gophers
From tight end to wide receiver to wildcat quarterback, Seth Green has done it all.
Motorsports
Roush replacing Stenhouse with Chris Buescher in 2020
Roush Fenway Racing made a surprise driver change Wednesday, saying Chris Buescher will replace veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season.
Twins
Davis hits first career home run to lift Giants past Rox
Jaylin Davis recently met "The Say Hey Kid" and later learned from manager Bruce Bochy that Hall of Famer Willie Mays had his own early struggles at the plate.
Twins
Morton, Rays increase lead, hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win
Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay pitching staff made quite an impression on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.