More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
'Only animals can live here': Storm victims await evacuation
Carrying their meager possessions in duffel bags and shopping carts, hundreds of desperate storm victims gathered at the port in Grand Abaco on Friday in hopes of getting off the hurricane-devastated island, amid signs of rising frustration over the pace of the disaster-relief effort.
World
India loses touch with lander on its final approach to moon
India's space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it made its final approach to the south pole of the moon to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.
World
'They're all idiots': Amid Brexit turmoil, Britons lose faith in their politicians
ROMFORD, England – Regardless of whether British voters chose to leave or remain in the European Union, the latest Brexit crisis in Westminster this…
World
In the Amazon, indigenous debate how to save their lands
Under a thatch-roof shelter in the Amazon rainforest, warriors wielding bows and arrows, elderly chieftains in face paint and nursing mothers gathered to debate a plan that some hope will hold at bay the loggers and other invaders threatening the tribes of the Tembe.
World
Palestinians: 2 teens killed by Israeli fire in Gaza protest
Two Palestinians, ages 17 and 14, were killed by Israeli gunfire Friday during protests along the perimeter fence separating Gaza and Israel, Gaza health officials said.