Politics
Jennifer Carnahan announces run for GOP party chair reelection
Under Carnahan, the GOP lost every statewide race but fought to a draw in congressional races in Minnesota.
National
Federal employees feel financial pinch as shutdown drags on
As the government's partial shutdown pushed toward a third week, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are feeling the financial pinch.
National
Rhodes scholar and 'Dreamer' fears he can't return to US
He became the first "Dreamer" to win the prestigious Rhodes scholarship, but for recent Harvard University graduate Jin Park, the joy of that achievement has given way to uncertainty.
Politics
5 new Minnesota lawmakers join Congress amid shutdown fight
More than half of Minnesota's members of the U.S. House are new faces.
National
Wisconsin's ousted Gov. Scott Walker says he may run again
Ousted Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he would be interested in running for office again, maybe even for governor in four years.
