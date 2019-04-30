More from Star Tribune
National
New York City bans alcohol ads on city property
New York City has banned alcohol advertising on city property, citing health risks posed by excessive drinking.
TV & Media
After 23 years, Fox 9's Jeff Passolt exits anchor desk: 'It's someone else's turn'
Longtime Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt gets ready to sign off — but not without a few final digs.
Music
Painful death scene doesn't deter soprano Karita Mattila
Her character suffers through one of the most harrowing deathbed scenes in all of opera. But that doesn't faze Karita Mattila, who's looking forward to performing it as "quite an adventure."
National
Woman seeks $1.5M in damages from neo-Nazi website founder
The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president is seeking more than $1.5 million in court-ordered damages against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.
Variety
State's attorney opposes special prosecutor in Smollett case
Chicago's top prosecutor is fighting a push to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her office's handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.