More From Sports
Twins
Canha hit in 11th, A's edge KC 1-0 to hold wild card lead
Mark Canha knew it was just a matter of time before the right pitch would come. He waited, and his patience paid off.
Twins
Alonso hits 49th HR, helps Mets rally in 9th to beat Rockies
Pete Alonso didn't need a big swing in the ninth inning — just a good eye.
Minneapolis
Ex-Gophers football player, assistant coach settles with U hospital for $1M over treatment
Mike Sherels was fighting for his life in 2016 after the treatment left him in a coma.
Gophers
Fleck: Gophers happy to be 3-0 but bye week came 'at perfect time'
The Gophers survived the nonconference season but barely. Going into a week off with the Big Ten opener at Purdue looming Sept. 28 and not having a dominant performance in their 3-0 start isn't exactly comforting
Vikings
Saints QB Brees has surgery on hand, teammates move on
As Drew Brees underwent surgery on his injured throwing hand Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, his New Orleans Saints teammates went about business mostly as usual preparing for their first game without the star quarterback.