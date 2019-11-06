More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Hamstrings leave Vikings hamstrung at wide receiver; Josh Doctson 'ready to go'
The former first round pick has a history with QB Kirk Cousins
Wolves
NBA: Leonard not healthy so Clippers allowed to rest him
Kawhi Leonard isn't healthy three weeks into the season, according to the NBA, which says that as a result the Los Angeles Clippers can rest their new superstar.
Vikings
Sendejo returning to Vikings after being waived by Eagles
Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo played eight seasons in Minnesota before leaving as a free agent.
Sports
Thursday's Page 2 Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: Vikings vs. Cowboys is a meeting of two of the 10 longest-tenured head coaches in NFL: Jason Garrett (sixth) and Mike Zimmer…
Sports
Wild changed momentum against Anaheim
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was gazing up, tracking the play on the video board because the players on the bench stood up to block his…