Vikings
Access Vikings: Detroit's defense will be a threat
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer think that the Lions' defense will make the Vikings' offense work harder than they have had to since Chicago, as Detroit has depth against both the passing and run game.
Vikings
Winners in KC, now Texans, Colts battle for top of AFC South
on his home turf no less.
Gophers
Gophers athletes set another program-record graduation rate
The NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) numbers showed the Gophers graduating at a 94 percent clip.
Golf
Helen Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA for major sweep
Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women's Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two major championships of the season.
Vikings
Ramsey 'overjoyed' by LA move; Rams eager for long-term deal
The Los Angeles Rams fully understand the risks they took in acquiring volatile cornerback Jalen Ramsey.