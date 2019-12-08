More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Coach Mike Zimmer praises the Vikings' defense against the Lions
A late score in the fourth was the only blemish for the unit, which had struggled recently.
Wild
Bobrovsky stops 30 shots, Panthers beat Sharks 5-1
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 Sunday.
Vikings
Injured Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gets full work load
Despite a painful shoulder malady, he got a lot of carries until sitting out the final quarter.
High Schools
Jalen Suggs of SMB Wolfpack is chosen Mr. Football
It's looking likely that Jalen Suggs has played his last organized football game, but the awards are still rolling in for the SMB Wolfpack…
Vikings
Vikings handle Lions 20-7 for ninth victory of season
Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards and the Vikings defense shut down Lions rookie QB David Blough.