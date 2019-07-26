More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP source: Wagner agrees to contract extension with Seahawks
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future.
Twins
Twins starters show why bullpen depth is becoming a key factor
Jose Berrios breaks long stretch of starting pitchers who can't get to seventh inning.
Lynx
Stricklen, DeShields win 3-point contest and skill challenge
Shekinna Stricklen and Diamond DeShields made the most of their first All-Star appearances.
Vikings
Diggs confident in Stefanski
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he's put last season behind him and will focus on continuing to build on relationships he has formed.
Vikings
Rudolph: 'We gotta keep everybody healthy'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says that a lot was learned from last season, but just because it was a down year it has nothing to do with this year's team as they prepare to build for the 2019 season.