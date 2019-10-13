Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had three touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia, and after a couple of controversial weeks with trade rumors circulating and being seemingly dissatisfied with the offense, he seemed more comfortable than ever.

